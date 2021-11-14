2021 Week 10 Steelers Vs Lions Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Detroit Lions in just under an hour and Ben Roethlisberger will not be among the active player for the Steelers after being placed on the covid list late in the day on Saturday. This means Mason Rudolph will get his first start of the season. Last time Mason Rudolph got meaningful playing time, the offense looked pretty much completely different, so it will be interesting to get this data point as the Steelers prepare for life after Ben.

Chase Claypool will also be out of the game, so the receiving group is some concern around Mason Rudolph with James Washington and Diontae Johnson needing to shoulder the load in the absence of both Juju Smith-Schuster and Chase Claypool.

While the Steelers are missing players, the Lions are about as healthy as they have been all season following their bye week. The Lions have not won a game yet this season, but they have played some teams close.

While the Steelers are missing players, the Lions are about as healthy as they have been all season following their bye week. The Lions have not won a game yet this season, but they have played some teams close.

Steelers Inactive Players

WR Chase Claypool

ILB Buddy Johnson

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

G B.J Finney

RB Anthony McFarland

Lions Inactive Players

DE Kevin Strong

RB Jamaal Williams

WR Josh Reynolds

LB Jessie Lemonier

LB Austin Bryant

Zach Banner active for the first time this season. RB Anthony McFarland, OG/C BJ Finney inactive. McFarland losing out to the third TE with Ebron healthy. #Steelers https://t.co/4QWAlhvIEl — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 14, 2021

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph warms up before taking on the Lions Sunday at Heinz Field. pic.twitter.com/GOyVuYFXPt — Matt Freed (@mattfreedpghpg) November 14, 2021

With a sack against the Lions T.J. Watt would have more sacks over his 1st 70 NFL games than any player since 1982 other than Reggie White. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/uwhLzbOuPY — Steelers Depot 🦃 (@Steelersdepot) November 14, 2021

My Steelers' sack breakdown assessment through eight games. #Steelers Dan Moore Jr.: 6.0

Ben Roethlisberger: 3

Kendrick Green: 2.5

Trai Turner: 1.5

Wide Receivers: 1.5

Joe Haeg: 1

Zach Gentry: 1

Kevin Dotson: 1

Coverage/Scheme: 1

Chukwuma Okorafor: 0 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 14, 2021

We will see if Zach Banner, who is active for the first time all season, gets the start after Dan Moore Jr.’s struggles the last two weeks. Also, if he Banner is in, does that bump Chuks over to the left as intended before the season?

T Taylor Decker will make his season debut for the Lions on Sunday so that should mean rookie Penei Sewell will jump to RT from LT. T.J. Watt is likely looking forward to introducing himself to the rookie after not seeing him in the preseason game. #Steelers — Steelers Depot 🦃 (@Steelersdepot) November 14, 2021

Ray-Ray McCloud better not as much as bobble a return today with Steven Sims in a helmet. Mike Tomlin will hook him quick on Sunday if there are ball-ball issues. #Steelers — Steelers Depot 🦃 (@Steelersdepot) November 14, 2021

Steelers' offense. Not having Roethlisberger is a loss but doesn't likely change the gameplan terribly much. Take care of the football, get in third and manageable. Hoping Rudolph can hit at least 1-2 chunk plays down the sideline today. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 14, 2021

Pass defense. Lions have some historically bad numbers. 9.3 YPA would be worst of ANY defense since 1962. Communication breakdowns vs stacked/bunched sets. Canada should lean on that heavily today, force Lions to distribute consistently. WRs should get space. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 14, 2021

Steelers' defense. Two main guys to worry about are RB Swift, TE Hockenson. Swift most catches of any RB, Hockenson second most of any TE. Bush, Schobert have to be on A game today. Minimize big plays MOF. Watch screen game! — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 14, 2021

Across the board, Pittsburgh should win possession down. Better third down and red zone team each side of the ball. Lions have 32nd ranked red zone D. Allowed TD 20 of 24 possessions. Steelers must finish drives today. No excuses. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 14, 2021

And checking out their defense via @THMead3 and myself.https://t.co/mby187D0pX — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 14, 2021

The Steelers lost the toss and will get the ball to start the game.

START OF GAME

The kickoff was short of the end zone, Ray-Ray McCloud returned in just a few yards to the Steelers’ 17 yard line to start the drive.

A quick play action pass on first down completed to James Washington for 6 yards. We can expect to see a lot more of that today. Najee Harris carried a few defenders with him to turn a gain of 2 into a gain of 5 and a first down.

Najee Harris got the ball up the middle again and used his footwork to get three yards on first. On second down, Mason Rudolph connected with Ray-Ray McCloud short left after a high snap for 11 yards.

Najee Harris on first down again for 3 yards up the middle. Rudolph complete to Eric Ebron on 2nd down short in the middle for 4 yards. Ebron made a nice catch with two defenders around him. 3rd and 3 now and Mason Rudolph went deep to James Washington. Incomplete, but pass interference called for a 29 yard gain.

The Steelers are near the redzone on this opening drive. Mason Rudolph looking just fine so far. Najee Harris on first down again, this time he found the hole off right tackle and took it for 11 yards and another first down.

1st and 10 from the 11 yard line. On first, Najee Harris for only two yards. On 2nd, Rudolph incomplete to Pat Freiermuth on a quick out route. Slightly too far out ahead of Freiermuth or it could have been a score. 3rd and 8 now. Mason Rudolph back in shotgun and he hits a wide open James Washington in the back of the end zone for a touchdown! 7-0 Steelers.

Mason Rudolph to James Washington just like old times #Steelers pic.twitter.com/c4P7dlYcGL — Steelers Depot 🦃 (@Steelersdepot) November 14, 2021

He is. Heavy approach. Similar to last week. Gotta run the ball today. https://t.co/h831NH67Pl — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 14, 2021

Derek Watt with a nice special teams tackle, leaving the Lions around where the Steelers started from. That first drive was even more impressive based on the Steelers starting field position. Now, they have a chance for great field position once again if the defense holds up.

False start backs the Lions up 5 more yards. On first down, D’Andre Swift to the right side for only 1 yard stopped by Chris Wormley. A short pass to the right on 2nd down for just a gain of 2. 3rd and 12 now, and Swift got the ball again picking up 7 yards. Alex Highsmith with a great second effort to stop that run short of the first down marker.

The punt was fielded by Ray-Ray McCloud around the 30 yard line, returned to the 40. McCloud needs to play soundly with Steven Sims active behind him.

On first down, Mason Rudolph to Derek Watt in the flat for a pickup of 9 yards. Watt getting more action than ever before early on in this game. A short pass to Ray-Ray McCloud on 2nd down, tackled for a loss of three. Four yards to gain, Rudolph a little high to Diontae Johnson. Should have been a first down, but instead the Steelers will punt. They should at least have an opportunity to pin the Lions deep.

The Pressley Harvin punt only goes 39 yards and is fair caught at the 15 yard line. Not terrible, but it could have been pinned a little deeper.