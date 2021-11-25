2021 Thanksgiving Day Open Thread – Week 12 Thursday Games

Happy Thanksgiving to all of yinz and I hope your Thursday schedule allows for some football watching time.

There are three games being played on this holiday Thursday. In the first 2021 Thanksgiving game, the 0-9-1 Detroit Lions will host the 3-7 Chicago Bears. In the later afternoon game, the Dallas Cowboys will host the Las Vegas Raiders. In the game later this evening, the 5-5 New Orleans Saints will host the 6-4 Buffalo Bills.

Per the norm, we will run a day-long game and general discussion thread on this Thanksgiving day and if you feel up to it, you are welcome to participate in the comments below.

Throughout the day, a Twitter feed will add several tidbits and video highlights from the games in addition to letting you know each team’s inactive list.

Have a safe and happy Thanksgiving and thank you for stopping by the site today.

Bear Inactives: DE Mario Edwards, QB Justin Fields, DT Akiem Hicks, TE Jesper Horsted, WR Allen Robinson, CB Teez Tabor, RB Damien Williams

Lions Inactives: WR Trinity Benson, QB David Blough, LB Trey Flowers, OT Matt Nelson, OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai

