2021 NFL Week 12 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the 2021 season and track the results along the way.
|Week 12 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions 12:30 PM ET (THUR)
|Lions +3
|Lions +3
|Bears -3
|Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys 4:30 PM ET (THUR)
|Cowboys -7
|Raiders +7
|Cowboys -7
|Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints 8:20 PM ET (THUR)
|Saints +6.5
|Bills -6.5
|Bills -6.5
|Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots -7
|Patriots -7
|Titans +7
|New York Jets at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans -2.5
|Jets +2.5
|Texans -2.5
|Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Giants +3.5
|Eagles -3.5
|Eagles -3.5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts +3
|Buccaneers -3
|Buccaneers -3
|Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars +2
|Falcons -2
|Falcons -2
|Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins +2
|Panthers -2
|Panthers -2
|Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos +2.5
|Chargers -2.5
|Chargers -2.5
|Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|49ers -3
|49ers -3
|49ers -3
|Los Angles Rams at Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Packers +1
|Rams -1
|Packers +1
|Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Ravens -3.5
|Ravens -3.5
|Ravens -3.5
|Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Pick’em
|Seahawks
|Football Team
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bengals -4
|Steelers +4
|Steelers +4
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 23-20
|Steelers 24-23
|Week 11 Results
|9-6
|8-7
|2021 Results
|78-86-1
|84-80-1
32-32-97