2021 NFL Week 11 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the 2021 season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
|Week 11 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons 8:20 PM ET (THUR)
|Falcons +6.5
|Patriots -6.5
|Patriots -6.5
|Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Browns -11.5
|Browns -11.5
|Browns -11.5
|San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars +6.5
|49ers -6.5
|49ers -6.5
|Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills -7.5
|Bills -7.5
|Colts +7.5
|Miami Dolphins at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jets +3.5
|Jets +3.5
|Dolphins -3.5
|Washington Football Team at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers -3
|Football Team +3
|Panthers -3
|Baltimore Ravens at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bears +4.5
|Bears +4.5
|Bears +4.5
|New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Eagles -1.5
|Eagles -1.5
|Saints +1.5
|Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans -10
|Titans -10
|Titans -10
|Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings +1
|Packers -1
|Packers -1
|Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Raiders +1
|Raiders +1
|Bengals -1
|Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Seahawks +2.5
|Seahawks +2.5
|Cardinals -2.5
|Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Chiefs -2.5
|Chiefs -2.5
|Cowboys +2.5
|New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Buccaneers -10.5
|Buccaneers -10.5
|Buccaneers -10.5
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Chargers -6
|Steelers +6
|Chargers -6
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Chargers 22-17
|Chargers 27-20
|Week 10 Results
|5-9
|5-9
|2021 Results
|69-80-1
|76-73-1
