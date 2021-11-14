2021 NFL Week 10 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the 2021 season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
|Week 10 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins 8:20 PM ET (THUR)
|Dolphins +8.5
|Ravens -8.5
|Ravens -8.5
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts -10
|Colts -10
|Jaguars +10
|Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots -2.5
|Browns +2.5
|Browns +2.5
|Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Cowboys -9
|Falcons +9
|Cowboys -9
|Buffalo Bills at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jets +12.5
|Bills -12.5
|Bills -12.5
|New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans -3
|Titans -3
|Titans -3
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Football Team +10
|Buccaneers -10
|Buccaneers -10
|Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Chargers -3
|Chargers -3
|Chargers -3
|Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Cardinals -10.5
|Panthers +10.5
|Cardinals -10.5
|Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Packers -3
|Seahawks +3
|Packers -3
|Philadelphia Eagles at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos -2.5
|Eagles +2.5
|Broncos -2.5
|Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Raiders +2.5
|Chiefs -2.5
|Raiders +2.5
|Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|49ers +4
|Rams -4
|Rams -4
|Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers -8
|Lions +8
|Lions +8
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 24-17
|Steelers 30-23
|Week 9 Results
|8-6
|6-8
|2021 Results
|64-71-1
|71-64-1
32-32-97