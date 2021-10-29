Week 8 Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

Hope you’re rested up from the bye week. Steelers’ football is back with a big game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday a 1 PM/EST. We’ll get back in our routine of covering the game from every angle throughout next week. Hopefully we’re talking about a Steelers’ team winning their third game in a row. No doubt the fanbase of the winner will have bragging rights until these teams meet again come Week 17.

Hope you all have a great weekend and hope you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Back to our normal, game-week set of questions. Will the Steelers beat the Browns on Sunday?

2 – Which RB rushes for more yards – Nick Chubb or Najee Harris?

3 – Pittsburgh missed a whopping 19 tackles on defense last week. Over/under 11.5 missed tackles against the Browns this weekend (defense only, not including special teams)?

4 – True or false – Pittsburgh will have the lead at halftime in this game.

5 – Will the Steelers’ defense intercept at least one pass this weekend?

Tiebreaker: How many sacks will Myles Garrett have in this game?

Recap of 2021 Week Seven Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Cincinnati Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens 41-17 to take possession of first place of the AFC North. Steelers Depot respondents followed the oddsmakers and pundits into the abyss of oblivion. Only 15.1% of respondents picked the 6.5-point underdog Bengals to prevail.

Question 2: Steelers Depot left a teaser question. We won’t know until kickoff if Baker Mayfield will play against the Steelers. Over 75% of respondents said Mayfield will not play Sunday. The Cleveland Browns practice report listed Mayfield as a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday.

Question 3: Antonio Brown did not practice due to a sprained ankle in the practices leading up to Tampa Bay’s contest against the Chicago Bears. The Buccaneers declared him out on Friday. Yet 19 percent of respondents still took the over. Prior to kickoffs, you can always change an answer by replying to your original answers to notify us of a changed answer . It’s not good enough to simply edit your original answer since we may not see it and have no way to determine if the revisions made after the window closes.

Question 4: Steelers Depot respondents believed the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans would combine to score the most points. The 71.7% of respondents who picked this matchup for most points missed big. The Chiefs and Titans combined for just 30 points with only two other games scoring less in week seven. In fact, no one picked the New England Patriots and New York Jets to score the most points . Bill Belichick ran up the score to humiliate the Jets 54-13 and once again Belichick hoses Steelers fans since this question eliminated the possibility of anyone winning the five-point weekly bonus.

Question 5: Steelers Depot respondents named eight of 13 games they thought would score the least number of points. 62.3% of respondents picked Cleveland Browns edging Denver Broncos 17-14 on Thursday night as the game with the lowest total. 31 points a fairly good guess since the lowest point total last week was the 34 combined points in the Indianapolis Colts dismantlement of Houston Texans 31-3. However, three week seven games had even less points with the Monday night game totaling just 23 with New Orleans beating Seattle 13-10. Saints and Seahawks combine for just 23 points. Wa_steel is the only respondent to pick this game for lowest total score.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Bengals or Ravens Win? Baker Mayfield Plays Week 8? Antonio Brown O/U 70.5 Yards Week 7 Most Combined Points Week 7 Least Combined Points SD Consensus RAVENS NO UNDER CHIEFS/TITANS BRONCOS/BROWNS Correct Answers BENGALS ? UNDER (DNP) PATRIOTS/JETS SEAHAWKS/SAINTS

Steelers Depot respondents collectively answered only one of five questions correctly so far. Unless the Cleveland Browns declare Baker Mayfield out by Friday afternoon, we will not know whether he plays until game time. If Mayfield does not play wa_steel wins the week seven contest. However, if Mayfield does play then the winner decided by tiebreaker. Jerry Reid, Don2727, and Chris92021 would all tie wa_steel with four points. Wa_steel selected Tom Brady who threw for 211 yards. Jerry Reid rode with Aaron Rodgers and his 274 passing yards. Don2727 came close with Matt Ryan who accumulated 336 passing yards. But Chris92021 is the only person to pick Joe Burrow who led all passers in week seven with 416 passing yards. Let’s see what happens.

We will announce the week seven winner next Friday, please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email [email protected]) with your PayPal address to receive your winnings.

Not much change to the leaderboard. One person drops off and Don2727 with a big jump due to his week six submission (he is Don S). The first three places remain the same. But wa_steel now in a tie for fourth place with MAK Lives Free. Next week, the points resulting from question two add to the week seven scores plus a whole new round for week eight. I expect a big shift in the Friday Night Five Questions (FN5Q) in week eight! We have two pots to be awarded for the showdown with the Browns.

Answer the FN5Q every week for a chance for the weekly prize and an opportunity for the end of season prizes. Next week it’s a $25 pot to the winner.

2021 Regular Season leaderboard after week 7:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE GhotiFish 41 First Lou Rock 40 Second ManRayX 36 Third MAK Lives Free 34 Fourth (tie) wa_steel 34 Fourth (tie) +5 Beaver Falls Hosiery 33 Sixth (tie) -1 Dave 33 Sixth (tie) -1 Andy N 33 Sixth (tie) -1 Jesse Logue 32 Ninth (tie) -4 RMSteeler 32 Ninth (tie) Slim Stew 32 Ninth (tie) Mike Bianchi 32 Ninth (tie) Anna Lammers 31 13th (tie) ImMikeD 31 13th (tie) ValyrianSteelerJedi01 31 13th (tie) Don2727 31 13th (tie) +36 Douglas Prostorog 30 17th (tie) -1 Agustin-ARG 30 17th (tie) -1 Ratsotex 30 17th (tie) -1 Lucky Beagle 29 20th (tie) -4 Pghomer 29 20th (tie) FlaFan47 29 20th (tie) Steely McBeam 27 23rd (tie) -1 Deep_derp 27 23rd (tie) -1 Jason W 27 23rd (tie) -1 DirtDawg1964 27 23rd (tie) +2 Steven Small 26 27th (tie) -2 B&G 26 27th (tie) -2 hoptown 26 27th (tie) -2 Wes Lee 25 30th (tie) -5 PaeperCup 25 30th (tie)

*New to leaderboard

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments or you can always send me a twitter DM @subBurgher or Instagram username quarternelson.