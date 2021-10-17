Week 6 Sunday Early Afternoon Game Discussion Thread – 2021

With the Pittsburgh Steelers playing on Sunday night against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6, we’ll have a chance to sit back and watch all of the early and later afternoon NFL games. Several of us will be doing a little bit of fantasy football scoreboard watching today and we invite everyone to watch along and chime in below in the comments. Steelers fans will also be paying close attention to the other three AFC North teams playing on this Sunday. Two of those teams, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens, play early
I have added a Sunday early game Twitter feed to this post and it should update throughout the afternoon and include videos from all seven of the early afternoon games. I also have included the inactives for all of the Week 6 early games.
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts
Texans: WR Danny Amendola, QB Deshaun Watson, OL Justin Britt, DL Charles Omenihu, WR Davion Davis, RB Scottie Phillips, DB Jimmy Moreland, TE Brevin Jordan
Colts: QB Jacob Eason, S Andrew Sendejo, OT Braden Smith, WR Mike Strachan, DE Kemoko Turay, RB Jordan Wilkins, DT Chris Williams
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears
Packers: CB Kevin King, OT Dennis Kelly, S Vernon Scott, LB Isaiah McDuffie, DL Jack Heflin
Bears: QB Nick Foles, WR Breshad Perriman, CB Artie Burns, TE JP Holtz, ILB Caleb Johnson, NT Khyiris Tonga
Kansas City Chiefs at Washington Football Team
Chiefs: DE Chris Jones, CB Charvarius Ward, TE Blake Bell, OL Austin Blythe, T Prince Tega Wanogho, OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
Football Team : WR Curtis Samuel, WR Cam Sims, CB Corn Elder, OG Brandon Scherff, OT Sam Cosmi, TE Jace Sternberger
Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers
Vikings: TE Ben Ellefson, DT Michael Pierce, QB Kellen Mond, WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, DE Patrick Jones II, LB Chazz Surratt
Panthers: LB Shaq Thompson, LB Kamal Martin, DT Phil Hoskins, DE Darryl Johnson, RB Spencer Brown, CB CJ Henderson
Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens
Chargers: S Nasir Adderley, OT Brenden Jaimes, TE Tre’ McKitty, DT Forrest Merrill, RB Larry Rountree, QB Easton Stick, LB Drue Tranquill
Ravens: RB Ty’Son Williams, WR Sammy Watkins, LT Ronnie Stanley, DT Broderick Washington, OLB Jaylon Ferguson, DB Ar’Darius Washington
Cincinnati Bengals at Detroit Lions
Bengals: CB Tre Flowers, DE Darius Hodge, WR Mike Thomas, DT Tyler Shelvin
Lions: WR Trinity Benson, CB Daryl Worley, DE Eric Banks, OLB Jessie Lemonier, CB Mark Gilbert, DE Jashon Cornell
Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants
Rams: QB Bryce Perkins, DL Bobby Brown, TE Brycen Hopkins, LB Chris Garrett, OL Alaric Jackson, OL Tremayne Anchrum
Giants: RB Saquon Barkley, WR Kenny Golladay, CB Josh Jackson, OL Ben Bredeson, WR Darius Slayton, LB Quincy Roche.