Week 4 Early Game Discussion Thread – 2021 Season

With the Pittsburgh Steelers playing later on today against the Green Bay Packers, we’ll have a chance to sit back and watch the early games in this Week 4 of the NFL season.

I will have highlights from all of the early games in this post via a Twitter feed before posting a little more about the Steelers late afternoon game.

Make sure to check back for our weekly live Steelers game blog that Ross McCorkle will be getting started about 45 minutes or so before kickoff.

Week 4 early games:

Washington Football Team at Atlanta Falcons 1:00p FOX

Houston Texans at Buffalo Bills 1:00p CBS

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears 1:00p FOX

Carolina Panthers at Dallas Cowboys 1:00p FOX

Indianapolis Colts at Miami Dolphins 1:00p CBS

Cleveland Browns at Minnesota Vikings 1:00p CBS

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints 1:00p FOX

Tennessee Titans at New York Jets 1:00p CBS

Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00p CBS

A Twitter List by Steelersdepot