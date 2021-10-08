Watch: The Depot 180 — October 8 — Episode 163

Episode 163 — October 8, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Steelers will be hosting the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon, and both teams combined for 23 players on the injury report. Today I sift through the game designations on the injury report, including some important players “questionable” for Sunday. I also discuss three players from the IR that have resumed practicing.

