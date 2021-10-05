Watch: The Depot 180 — October 5 — Episode 162

Episode 162 — October 5, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Steelers dropped to 1-3 with a loss in Green Bay. In today’s episode I look at the Steelers similar starts and how they finished the season. I also recapped Mike Tomlin’s Tuesday presser and injury updates and discussed the sudden abundance of offensive tackles set to return.

