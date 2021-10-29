Watch: The Depot 180 — October 29 — Episode 169

Episode 169 — October 29, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Steelers will face off against the Cleveland Browns for the first time since the playoff loss last season. The winner of this match will be in third place in the competitive AFC north. In today’s episode I discuss Baker Mayfield being announced as the starter despite injury, Melvin Ingram trade rumors, and players coming and going off of IR.

