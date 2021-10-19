Watch: The Depot 180 — October 19 — Episode 166

Episode 166 — October 19, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Steelers are now 3-3 after an overtime victory against the Seattle Seahawks. In today’s episode I recap the week six game including an impressive performance by a late round rookie. I also give a quick rundown of the state of the team heading into the bye week.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.