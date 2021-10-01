Watch: The Depot 180 — October 1 — Episode 161

Episode 161 — October 1, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Steelers have been taking a beating both on the field and in the media lately, but the team seems to be rallying around Mike Tomlin’s message as they hold off on “pushing the panic button”. In today’s episode I recap the injury report including some key players returning and providing some much needed help. I also discuss the right tackle position and the possibility of Zach Banner returning from IR.

