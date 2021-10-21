Watch: Steelers’ 3rd Quarter Run Defense Issues An 11-Man Failure

Bringing you guys another video today. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense was rock solid in the first half in Sunday’s win over Seattle, pitching a shutout while allowing just 18 yards rushing. But things tanked in the second half, primarily the third quarter, giving up well over 100 yards in that quarter alone and allowing the Seahawks to climb back into the game.

Today, we’re going to break down some of those issues. It’s easy to put it on one guy but there were problems at all levels: the defensive line, linebacker, secondary, scheme, and tackling problems across the board.

