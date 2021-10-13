Watch: How Cam Heyward Impacts The Pass Game (Without Pressuring The QB)

Bringing you guys another video today. Through the first five weeks of the season, Cam Heyward’s been the Pittsburgh Steelers best player and one of the top players in the league. Much of that has been elite run defense, pressures, and sacks. But he leads the team and all NFL defensive linemen with five pass deflections this season. Today, we look at the two he had against Denver (and a bonus third clip) and the situational awareness he has to make these plays.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.