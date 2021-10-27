The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Transactions, Tomlin Presser, Browns Preview, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 41 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about all that has transpired with the Pittsburgh Steelers so far this week as the team prepares to play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin met the media on Tuesday, so Alex and I go over all the main talking points to come out of his weekly session. We spend a lot of time reviewing Tomlin’s comments on him being speculated to be a candidate for a few college head coaching jobs such as LSU and USC. We go over everything related to him dismissing the notion that he would take any college coaching job ever.

Tomlin commented on several other topics as well and we recap the notable responses. We also talk about the health of the Steelers coming out of the team’s bye week.

The Steelers look to have running back Anthony McFarland Jr. back on the field on Sunday we spend time talking about that roster move, which ultimately took place while we recorded the show. We cover that breaking news later on in the show and go over the full list of transactions that took place on Wednesday.

Tomlin talked more about quarterback mobility during his Tuesday press conference, so Alex and I spend time on that topic.

In the middle of this Wednesday show, Alex and I are joined by Scott Petrak, who covers the Browns for several outlets and that includes Browszone.com. As usual, we talk to Scott about what all is going on with the Browns this week. We also talk about the upcoming Sunday game between the Browns and the Steelers in Cleveland. Scott then ends with his prediction for Sunday’s game.

If not already doing so, please follow Scott on Twitter at @ScottPetrak and please make sure to follow his coverage of the Browns this week on BrownsZone.com as well.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger talked recently about his hip injury and throwing mechanics so Alex and I cover we all he had to say.

Alex and I recap it and tie up other loose ends related to the Steelers at the end of this show and as usual, we end this episode by answering several emails we have received from listeners.

