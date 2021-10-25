The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Bye Week Recap, AFC North, 2022 Talk, QB Class Thoughts, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 40 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers bye week that has now come to a close.

There was some news concerning the Steelers over the weekend that included word that the team has been contacted about potentially trading away outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. We address that report and whether or not we think the Steelers would trade away Ingram before the deadline. We also talk about if we see the Steelers making any trades in the next week.

Wit the Steelers on their bye week, we witnessed the Cleveland Browns winning their Thursday night game and the Cincinnati Bengals beating the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. We address the state of the AFC North entering Week 8 and how the upcoming Sunday game between the Steelers and the Browns is a big one for the visiting team.

Alex and I take some time to address the rest of the AFC and the Steelers chances of making the playoffs with week 8 about to get underway.

What do the Steelers need to improve on as they exit their bye week? Alex and I spend some time on that topic and once again go over what a big three-game stretch the team now has on-deck.

Alex and I got a chance to watch quite a bit of college football over the weekend so we discuss that and go over some early thoughts we have when it comes to the 2022 quarterback draft class. Will the Steelers be in the market to spend a first round draft pick on a quarterback in 2022? We discuss that topic and also talk some about what position the Steelers are most likely to address in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft as we sit here just seven weeks into the 2021 regular season.

Alex and I also attempt to make a few future predictions for 2022 based on a few key topical and relevant questions.

As usual we finish this show out by tying up some loose ends before diving into answering several emails that we received from listeners since the Friday show.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Bye Week Recap, AFC North, 2022 Talk, QB Class Thoughts, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-oct-25-episode-1477

