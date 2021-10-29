Season 12, Episode 42 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers and the latest news concerning outside linebacker Melvin Ingram and him possibly being traded away by the Tuesday deadline.

We spend a lot of time talking about Ingrams current situation, the likelihood that he’ll be traded and what the Steelers might look to get in return if indeed that notion is considered.

Ingram is on the Steelers injury report, so we discuss that news in addition to going over the overall health of the team heading into Friday’s practice. we also talk some about the health of the Cleveland Browns heading into Friday.

On Thursday, two of the Steelers coordinators, Matt Canada and Keith Butler, both talked to the media so Alex and I recap all of the main talking points that came out of those two media sessions. We spend a lot of time talking about the Steelers offense and yardage gained on first downs to date.

The Steelers will play the Browns On Sunday in Cleveland so as usual, Alex and I fully preview that matchup on both sides of the football. We talk about what the Steelers will need to do to win that Sunday game against the Browns and more.

As usual, we pick all the remaining Week 8 NFL games against the spread later in this show and that includes us predicting the outcome of the Steelers Sunday road game against the Browns. We then follow that up by answering several emails we received from the listenership.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Browns Preview, Coordinator Quotes, Ingram Trade Possibility, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-oct-29-episode-1479

