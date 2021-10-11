The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Broncos Recap, Big Plays, Injuries, Tomlin Comments, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 34 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers injury situation coming out of the team’s Week 5 Sunday home win against the Denver Broncos. We talk about the players who were injured during the game on Sunday and the ones who missed the game with injuries as well.

We also talk about what the future might hold for Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster with it looking like he’ll miss the rest of the 2021 season with a shoulder injury. We go over the Steelers slot wide receiver options moving forward from Sunday.

Alex and I recap the Steelers Saturday roster moves and the Sunday inactive list before getting into a full recap of the Steelers Sunday home win against the Broncos.

The Steelers are now 2-3 after Sunday’s win so Alex and I start the breakdown of the game by first focusing on what went right and wrong on offense. We talk about the great running game the Steelers had on Sunday and how quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throwing less than 40 times was great to see. We break down a few of the key plays the offense made on Sunday and how what we saw in Week 5 is the recipe for future Steelers wins in 2021.

Alex and then move on to the play of the Steelers defense on Sunday. We go over the up and down day that Steelers cornerback James Pierre had on Sunday and talk about several other notable things that we observed on that side of the football.

What did Jay Glazer say on Fox Sports Sunday that has us interested in diving into the full context? We discuss that and much, much more in this show.

As usual we finish this show out by tying up some loose ends before diving into answering several emails that we received from listeners.

