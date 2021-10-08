The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Broncos Preview, Coordinator Thursday, Week 5 Picks, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 33 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers injury report heading into Friday. We go over some possible scenarios that might take place with the roster ahead of Sunday’s home game against the Denver Broncos when it comes to active and inactive players.

We mix in some optimism early in this show when it comes to the Steelers Week 5 game and especially on the heels of what happened in the NFL’s Thursday night game.

As usual, the Steelers had several media sessions on Thursday and those included coordinators Keith Butler and Matt Canada. Alex and I hit on the main talking points from both coaches and that includes talking more about one of the failed fourth down plays that happened in Week 4 against the green Bay Packers.

With the Steelers Week 5 game forthcoming, Alex and I dive deep into our final breakdowns of that contest against the Broncos. We talk about the best way to defend the Broncos offense and the challenges that their defense might present. We also talk about the Broncos run defense from a statistical standpoint.

We go over the things we think the Steelers might need to do specifically on Sunday to beat the Broncos at Heinz Field.

As usual, we pick all the remaining Week 5 NFL games against the spread later in this show and then follow that up by answering several emails we received from the listenership.

