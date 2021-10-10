Steelers News

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Leaves Week 5 Game With Shoulder Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers lead the Denver Broncos in the second quarter but they have lost wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a shoulder injury.

Smith-Schuster injured his right arm/shoulder on an end-around run later in the second quarter.

The Steelers entered the game down wide receiver James Washington as he was inactive due to a groin injury.

Smith-Schuster went straight to the locker room after coming off the field and he looked to be in a lot of pain. His return is questionable, per the team.

UPDATE: Smith-Schuster has now been ruled out for the rest of the game.

