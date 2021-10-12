Steelers Week 6 Protected Practice Squad Player List Includes Two Wide Receivers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now identified their protected practice squad players for Week 6 and this week’s list includes two familiar names and two new names, according to the NFL’s official transaction sheet.

Protected by the Steelers on their practice squad for Week 6 were outside linebacker Taco Charlton, defensive back Karl Joseph, wide receiver Steven Sims and wide receiver Anthony Miller.

Charlton has been protected by the Steelers every week since he was signed to the practice squad a few weeks ago. As for Joseph, this makes the fifth consecutive week that he has been chosen as a protected practice squad player. Joseph was elevated to the Steelers Active/Inactive gameday roster this past Saturday and ultimately played a few defensive snaps in that contest. He reverted back to the Steelers practice squad on Monday.

The Steelers protection of Sims and Miller probably shouldn’t be very surprising on the heels of the team losing wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for the remainder of the season to a shoulder injury this past weekend. Sims has been on the Steelers practice squad for quite a while and Miller was signed to that unit on Tuesday. Should wide receiver James Washington (groin) be unable play on Sunday night against the Seattle Seahawks, either Miller or Sims might be elevated to the Active/Inactive roster on Saturday.

Currently, there is no indication that the Steelers will need the services of Charlton or Joseph this coming Sunday but that obviously could change at a moment’s notice.