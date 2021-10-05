Steelers Week 5 Protected Practice Squad Player List Includes Charlton, Joseph Once Again

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now identified their protected practice squad players for Week 5 and this week’s list includes a few familiar names, according to the NFL’s official transaction sheet.

Protected by the Steelers on their practice squad for Week 5 were outside linebacker Taco Charlton, defensive back Karl Joseph, wide receiver Cody White and tackle Chaz Green.

Charlton has been protected by the Steelers every week since he was signed to the practice squad a few weeks ago. As for Joseph, this makes the fourth consecutive week that he has been chosen as a protected practice squad player.

The Steelers protection of White and Green probably shouldn’t be very surprising as both players were elevated to the team’s Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad this past Saturday for the Sunday road game against the Denver Broncos. White and Green both dressed for and played in that Sunday game.

We’ll now wait and see if any of these four protected practice squad players wind up being elevated for Sunday’s home game against the Denver Broncos. Of the four, Green probably has the best chance and that depends on if tackle Zach Banner is ready to be activated from the Reserve/Injured list on Saturday.

Currently, there is no indication that the Steelers will need the services of Charlton, Joseph or White this coming Sunday but that could change at a moment’s notice.