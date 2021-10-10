Steelers Week 5 Postgame Injury Report: Smith-Schuster Transported To Hospital With Shoulder Issue

The Pittsburgh Steelers won their second game of the 2021 regular season on Sunday by beating the Denver Broncos at home and the team also lost a few more players to injuries during that contest. After the game, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin updated the health of the team.
“Had a couple of injuries,” Tomlin said. “Devin Bush had a groin. JuJu Smith-Schuster has a shoulder injury. He’s being evaluated at the hospital. [I’m] sure I’ll have some more information for you guys. We had a couple of guys cramping and so forth, Najee [Harris]. Just the regular bumps and bruises associated with play.”
Smith-Schuster left the game with his right shoulder injury in the second quarter, and he really looked to be in pain as he walked with members of the Steelers medical team off the field. The fact that he needed to go to the hospital doesn’t bode well for his immediate future. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger asked that people pray for Smith-Schuster during his own post-game press conference.
As for Bush, it’s not great that he’s dealing with a groin injury again. He missed a game a few weeks ago with a groin injury.
Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris was unable to finish the game on Sunday due to him cramping up. He had to be replaced a few times on Sunday due to leg or calf cramps.
The Steelers had three players miss the game on Sunday with injuries and they were cornerback Cameron Sutton, defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee) and wide receiver James Washington (groin).
The Steelers will now start getting ready to play the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday night at Heinz Field. Tomlin will next update the health of the team on Tuesday during his weekly press conference.