Steelers Week 4 Postgame Injury Report: Dotson, Sutton Hurt In Loss To Packers

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their third loss of the 2021 regular season on Sunday as they were beaten 27-17 on the road by the Green Bay Packers. During the game, the Steelers also suffered a few more injuries and head coach Mike Tomlin went over them during his postgame press conference.
“From an injury standpoint, [Kevin] Dotson has a hip flexor,” Tomlin said. “Cam Sutton has a groin. Some other bumps and bruises, I think most of those, those guys returned to action. I’ll give you more detail about the state of the health of the group when we get together on Tuesday.”
Those injuries suffered by guard Kevin Dotson and cornerback Cameron Sutton seemingly happened in the second half. We’ll have to wait and see if any of them are serious enough to warrant either player missing future games.
Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward left Sunday’s game for one play due to some unknown injury. He seemed no worse for wear once he returned.
The Steelers got wide receiver Diontae Johnson and outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith back on Sunday after all three missed the team’s Week 3 game with injuries. Watt really didn’t look 100 percent during the game, and he was asked about his health during his press conference that followed the loss.
“I felt pretty good,” Watt said. “Good enough to play.”
The Steelers had four players miss Sundays game due to injuries and that list included wide receiver Chase Claypool (hamstring), tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (concussion), guard Rashaad Coward (ankle) and defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee).
The Steelers Week 5 game will be next Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field against the Denver Broncos. Tomlin will next meet the media on Tuesday and that’s the next time we’re likely to get any injury updates.