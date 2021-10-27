Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 8: Roethlisberger, Claypool, Ingram All Limited Participants

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first official injury report of Week 8 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Cleveland Browns and the Wednesday offering paints a very favorable picture when it comes to the overall health of the team

Limited in practice participation for the Steelers on Wednesday were quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/hip), outside linebacker Melvin Ingram III (groin) and wide receiver Chase Claypool (hamstring).

The fact that Roethlisberger was limited on Wednesday is a huge positive as he normally takes that day off during a normal week. With the team coming off their bye week, however, it’s probably not too surprising that worked some on Wednesday. As for Ingram and Claypool, we’ll have to wait and hope that both can be full participants on Thursday. Claypool had been dealing with a hamstring injury prior to the bye week so the team was likely just being cautious with him on Wednesday.

Practicing fully on Wednesday for the Steelers were tackle Zach Banner (knee) and running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (knee). Banner has been off the team’s Reserve/Injured list for over a week now. He was, however, inactive for his first game back on the 53-man roster in Week 6. As for McFarland, he resumed practicing on October 6 and was activated from the Reserve/Injured list as a designated-to-return player earlier on Wednesday. He is expected to make his 2021 debut on Sunday against the Browns if all goes well in practice this week.