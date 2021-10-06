Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 5: Roethlisberger, Sutton, Dotson Sidelined; Claypool Limited

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Denver Broncos at Heinz Field on Sunday, and on Wednesday, the team released its first official injury report of Week 5. That Wednesday offering shows that several players failed to practice earlier in the day.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Steelers guard Kevin Dotson (hip), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/hip), cornerback Cameron Sutton (groin), and defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee).

Dotson, Sutton and Roethlisberger were all injured during the Steelers’ Week 4 game on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Roethlisberger said on Wednesday that the plan is for him to play through his new hip injury on Sunday against the Broncos. As for Davis, it sure seems like he’s on the road to missing a fourth consecutive game.

Limited in practice for the Steelers on Wednesday were wide receiver Chase Claypool (hamstring), guard Rashaad Coward (ankle), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (ribs), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (neck), and guard Trai Turner (illness).

Claypool and Coward both missed the Steelers’ Week 4 game with their injuries, and the latter has yet to be active for a game this season. It seems likely that Smith-Schuster, Heyward and Turner will be fine come Sunday. Hopefully Claypool can practice fully by Friday.

Felt good to be out there again! Grinding to get back to the Steelers faithful this weekend and working to get back to that winning culture. Brick by brick. pic.twitter.com/n1YeGBEXvS — Chase Claypool (@ChaseClaypool) October 6, 2021

Practicing fully for the Steelers on Wednesday was tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (concussion). He missed the Week 4 game due to a concussion he sustained in Week 3.

The Steelers’ second injury report of Week 5 will be released after the team practices on Thursday, and hopefully that offering will show several players moving in the right direction when it comes to their participation levels.