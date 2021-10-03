Steelers Vs. Packers: Inactives For Week 4

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 4 Sunday afternoon road game against the Green Bay Packers and as expected, this week’s list includes four players who were previously ruled out for the contest on the injury report this week.

After being ruled out on the injury report this week, wide receiver Chase Claypool (hamstring), tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (concussion), defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee), and guard Rashaad Coward (ankle) are all inactive on Sunday against the Packers. Okorafor, Davis, and Coward were all ruled out for the Sunday game on the Friday injury report while Claypool was downgraded from questionable to out on Saturday.

The Steelers other three inactive players for Week 4 are quarterback Dwayne Haskins, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, and inside linebacker Buddy Johnson. Haskins has been inactive for every game this season.

The Steelers have outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith and wide receiver Diontae Johnson all back this week after all three missed the team’s Week 3 game last Sunday with injuries. After being elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, tackle Chaz Green and wide receiver Cody White are both active for the Steelers Sunday game against the Packers.

Steelers Inactive Players

DT Carlos Davis

T Chukwuma Okorafor

G Rashaad Coward

WR Chase Claypool

QB Dwayne Haskins

ILB Buddy Johnson

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

Packers Inactive Players

CB Kevin King

G Elgton Jenkins

LB Krys Barnes

LB Ladarius Hamilton