Steelers Vs. Browns: Inactives For Week 8

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of six players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 8 Sunday afternoon road game against the Cleveland Browns and as expected, this week’s list includes two players who were previously ruled out for the contest on the injury report this week.

After being ruled out on the injury report this week, outside linebacker Melvin Ingram and tight end Eric Ebron will both inactive on Sunday afternoon against the Browns. Ingram was battling a groin injury this past week while Ebron has been attempting to work through a hamstring injury since returning from the bye week.

With Ingram out on Sunday, outside linebacker Taco Charlton will dress in his place after being elevated to the active/inactive roster on Saturday from the practice squad. This will mark the firs time this season that Charlton has dressed for a game as a member of the Steelers.

The Steelers other four inactive players for Week 8 are all healthy scratches in quarterback Dwayne Haskins, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, inside linebacker Buddy Johnson and tackle Zach Banner. Haskins has been inactive for every game this season. Witherspoon has only been active for one game this season.

Running back Anthony McFarland Jr. is active on Sunday and that marks the first time this season that he has dressed for a game. McFarland opened the regular season on the Steelers Reserve/Injured list.

Steelers Inactive Players

TE Eric Ebron

OLB Melvin Ingram

QB Dwayne Haskins

ILB Buddy Johnson

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

T Zach Banner

Browns Inactive Players

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

CB Denzel Ward

CB A.J. Green

S Richard LeCounte III

DE Takk McKinley

G Hjalte Froholdt

DT Tommy Togiai