Steelers Vs. Browns 2021 Week 8: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2021 Week 8

Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) vs. Cleveland Browns (4-3)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, October, 31, 2021

Site: FirstEnergy Stadium (67,895) • Cleveland, OG

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analysis), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Browns -3.5

Trends:

Pittsburgh are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games.

Pittsburgh are 4-8 SU in their last 12 games.

Pittsburgh are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games against Cleveland.

Pittsburgh are 13-4-1 SU in their last 18 games against Cleveland.

Pittsburgh are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games when playing on the road against Cleveland.

Pittsburgh are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games this season.

Pittsburgh are 3-6 SU in their last 9 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Pittsburgh are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Cleveland are 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games.

Cleveland are 4-2 SU in their last 6 games.

Cleveland are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games at home.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Cleveland’s last 8 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Cleveland’s last 11 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Cleveland are 1-8 ATS in their last 9 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Cleveland are 6-14 SU in their last 20 games played in October.

Cleveland are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games played in week 8.

Steelers Injuries

TE Eric Ebron (hamstring) – Out

OLB Melvin Ingram (groin) – Out

Browns Injuries:

S Richard LeCounte (not injury related – discipline) – Out

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) – Out

CB Denzel Ward (hamstring) – Out

WR Odell Beckham (shoulder) – Questionable

DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, groin) – Questionable

CB A.J. Green (groin) – Questionable

DT Malik Jackson (ankle) – Questionable

DE Takkarist McKinley (groin) – Questionable

FB Johnny Stanton (calf) – Questionable

Weather:

CLEVELAND WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_oct_31_2021_at_cleveland-browns_weekly_release



Game Capsule: