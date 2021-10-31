Steelers Vs. Browns 2021 Week 8: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2021 Week 8
Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) vs. Cleveland Browns (4-3)
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, October, 31, 2021
Site: FirstEnergy Stadium (67,895) • Cleveland, OG
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: CBS
Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analysis), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Browns -3.5
Trends:
Pittsburgh are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games.
Pittsburgh are 4-8 SU in their last 12 games.
Pittsburgh are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games against Cleveland.
Pittsburgh are 13-4-1 SU in their last 18 games against Cleveland.
Pittsburgh are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games on the road.
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games when playing on the road against Cleveland.
Pittsburgh are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games this season.
Pittsburgh are 3-6 SU in their last 9 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Pittsburgh are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Cleveland are 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games.
Cleveland are 4-2 SU in their last 6 games.
Cleveland are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games at home.
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Cleveland’s last 8 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.
The total has gone OVER in 8 of Cleveland’s last 11 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Cleveland are 1-8 ATS in their last 9 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Cleveland are 6-14 SU in their last 20 games played in October.
Cleveland are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games played in week 8.
Steelers Injuries
TE Eric Ebron (hamstring) – Out
OLB Melvin Ingram (groin) – Out
Browns Injuries:
S Richard LeCounte (not injury related – discipline) – Out
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) – Out
CB Denzel Ward (hamstring) – Out
WR Odell Beckham (shoulder) – Questionable
DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, groin) – Questionable
CB A.J. Green (groin) – Questionable
DT Malik Jackson (ankle) – Questionable
DE Takkarist McKinley (groin) – Questionable
FB Johnny Stanton (calf) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:
steelers_oct_31_2021_at_cleveland-browns_weekly_release
Game Capsule: