Steelers Vs. Broncos: Inactives For Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 5 Sunday afternoon home game against the Denver Broncos and as expected, this week’s list includes three players who were previously ruled out for the contest on the injury report this week.

After being ruled out on the injury report this week, wide receiver James Washington (groin), defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee), and cornerback Cameron Sutton (groin) are all inactive on Sunday against the Broncos.

Washington, Davis, and Sutton were all ruled out for the Sunday game on the Friday injury report. This will be the first game missed of the 2021 season for both Washington and Sutton. Davis, on the other hand, has been sidelined since playing in the team’s Week 1 game.

The Steelers other three inactive players for Week 4 are all healthy scratches in quarterback Dwayne Haskins, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, and inside linebacker Buddy Johnson. Haskins has been inactive for every game this season. Witherspoon has only been active for one game this season.

The Steelers have wide receiver Chase Claypool and tackle Chukwuma Okorafor back this week after they both missed the team’s Week 4 game last Sunday with injuries. After being elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, safety Kael Joseph is active for the Steelers Sunday game against the Broncos.

Steelers Inactive Players

DT Carlos Davis

CB Cameron Sutton

WR James Washington

QB Dwayne Haskins

ILB Buddy Johnson

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

Broncos Inactive Players

QB Brett Rypien

CB Ronald Darby

CB Kary Vincent Jr.

S Jamar Johnson

T Cam Fleming

DL McTelvin Agim