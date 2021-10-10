Steelers Vs. Broncos 2021 Week 5: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2021 Week 5
Denver Broncos (3-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3)
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, October, 10, 2021
Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: FOX (regional)
Steelers vs Broncos FOX TV coverage map for Week 5 per @506sports
Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analysis), Sarah Kustok (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers +1
Trends:
Denver are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Denver’s last 6 games.
Denver are 6-1-2 ATS in their last 9 games against Pittsburgh.
Denver are 12-6 SU in their last 18 games against Pittsburgh.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Denver’s last 6 games on the road.
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Denver’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.
Denver are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Denver are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Denver are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games played in October.
Pittsburgh are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games.
Pittsburgh are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games.
The total has gone OVER in 10 of Pittsburgh’s last 14 games against Denver.
Pittsburgh are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games at home.
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games when playing at home against Denver.
Pittsburgh are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Pittsburgh are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference West division.
Pittsburgh are 11-2 SU in their last 13 games played in October.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games played on a Sunday.
Broncos Injuries
TE Albert Okwuegbunam (hamstring) – Out – Reserve/Injured
QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) – Questionable
RB Melvin Gordon (lower leg) – Questionable
WR Diontae Spencer (chest) – Questionable
CB Patrick Surtain (chest) – Questionable
WR Courtland Sutton (ankle) – Questionable
Steelers Injuries:
DT Carlos Davis (knee) – Out
CB Cameron Sutton (groin) – Out
WR James Washington (groin) – Out
Weather:
Game Release:
steelers_oct_10_2021_vs_denver-broncos_weekly_release
Game Capsule: