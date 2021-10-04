Steelers To Sign DT Eli Ankou To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers will fill their open practice squad spot they have by signing defensive tackle Eli Ankou, according to Aaron Wilson. Ankou tried out for the Houston Texans on Friday, the report indicates.

Ankou, who went undrafted in 2017, played his college football at UCLA. He has bounced around with several NFL teams since 2017. He has dressed for 27 total NFL games to date and has two starts both of which came as a member of the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

In his NFL career to date, Ankou has registered 31 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. He has played 584 total defensive snaps to date.

He was most recently with the Atlanta Falcons this past offseason. He was originally signed by the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2017, but he failed to make the team and was waived before the start of the season.