Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 6: Claypool, Washington Limited Still; Witherspoon Added

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second official injury report of Week 6 ahead of their Sunday night home game against the Seattle Seahawks, and the Thursday offering shows that most all of the players listed on it practiced in some capacity earlier in the day.

Not practicing on Thursday for the Steelers were wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (coaches decision). Smith-Schuster is expected to be placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list by Saturday evening after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery on Wednesday. As for Witherspoon, he’s a new addition to the injury report as of Thursday. He has only dressed for one game so far this season.

Limited in practice for the Steelers on Thursday were wide receiver Chase Claypool (hamstring), defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee), and wide receiver James Washington (groin). Davis has been sidelined since Week 1, and it’s looking like he might be inactive again Sunday night against the Seahawks. As for Washington, he was sidelined in Week 5 with his groin injury. Friday will be a key practice day for him when it comes to him potentially playing Sunday night against the Seahawks.

Practicing fully for the Steelers on Thursday were outside linebacker Melvin Ingram (not injury related – resting player), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, hip), guard Trai Turner (not injury related – resting player), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (neck), inside linebacker Devin Bush (groin), and cornerback Cameron Sutton (groin). All six of those players should be ready to play by Sunday night barring any sort of setbacks. Sutton missed the team’s Week 5 game with his groin injury so hopefully the team will get him back Sunday night.