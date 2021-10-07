Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 5: Claypool Still Limited, Washington Added To Groin Club

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second injury report of Week 5 ahead of their Sunday home game against the Denver Broncos and the Thursday offering shows that Club Groin now has a new member.

Not practicing on Thursday for the Steelers were defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee), cornerback Cameron Sutton (groin) and guard Rashaad Coward (ankle).

Davis and Coward seemed destined to miss Sunday’s home game against the Broncos and it’s starting to look like Sutton will sit out that contest as well. Davis has not been healthy since Week 1 while Coward has been hurt for a week now. As for Sutton, he injured his groin during the team’s Week 4 Sunday game.

Limited in practice for the Steelers on Thursday were wide receiver James Washington (groin) and wide receiver Chase Claypool (hamstring). This makes two days in a row that Claypool has been limited. He missed the team’s last game with his hamstring injury. As for Washington, he was added to the injury report on Thursday and sadly with a groin injury. It will be interesting to see Claypool and Washington can practice fully on Friday.

Practicing fully for the Steelers on Thursday were guard Kevin Dotson (hip), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, hip), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (neck), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (ribs), guard Trai Turner (illness), and tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (concussion). Of those six players, Okorafor was the only one that missed the team’s previous game. The other five players, Dotson, Roethlisberger, Heyward, Smith-Schuster and Turner seem to be on track to play on Sunday against the Broncos, barring any sort of setbacks.