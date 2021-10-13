Steelers Sign CB Linden Stephens To Practice Squad On Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers filled the one open spot remaining on the practice squad on Wednesday by signing cornerback Linden Stephens to the unit.

Stephens, a University of Cincinnati product, entered the NFL originally in 2018 as undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints. He has since been with several other NFL teams and that list includes the Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, Washington Football Team and Baltimore ravens. The Ravens released Stephens from their practice squad earlier this month.

Stephens has totaled six tackles in 16 career games since 2019. At his 2018 pro day, Stephens measured in at 5117, 192-pounds. He reportedly ran his 40-yatrd dash in 4.44-second and did 20 reps on the bench. His short shuttle time at his pro day was reportedly 4.34-seconds and his vertical jump was 34-inches to go along with a broad jump of 9’10”.

To date, Stephens has mainly been a practice squad player for several different NFL teams. The Steelers needed another practice squad cornerback after losing rookie undrafted free agent cornerback Mark Gilbert to the Detroit Lions on Tuesday.