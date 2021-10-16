Steelers Place WR JuJu Smith-Schuster On IR; Activate T Zach Banner From IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a few roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 6 Sunday night home game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Steelers announced that wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list on Saturday and that tackle Zach Banner has been activated from the Reserve/Injured list to the 53-man roster as a designated-to-return player.

Smith-Schuster was placed on the Reserve/Injured list after suffering a serious right shoulder injury during the team’s Week 5 home win against the Denver Broncos. That shoulder injury required surgery that was performed on Wednesday morning. Smith-Schuster is now expected to miss the rest of the regular season with his injury.

As for Banner, who has been on the Reserve/Injured list since the start of the regular season, he resumed practicing on September 29 and that officially opened his 21-day window, He has not played in a regular season game since suffering a torn ACL during the team’s 2020 Week 1 road game against the New York Giants. It’s unclear right now if Banner will one of the Steelers 48 active players on Sunday night against the Seahawks.

The Steelers did not announce any elevations from their practice squad to the team’s Week 6 Sunday Active/Inactive roster on Saturday so that will result in just five inactive players needing to be declared 90 minutes before their game against the Seahawks gets underway.