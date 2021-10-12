Steelers Open Week 6 As 5-Point Consensus Home Favorites Over Seahawks

The 2-3 Pittsburgh Steelers will be back at home again in Week 6, and they will be hosting the 2-3 Seattle Seahawks at Heinz Field on Sunday night in a game that will be nationally televised. The Steelers, who won their Week 5 game this past Sunday, are five-point home favorites as of Tuesday morning, the start of Week 6, according to vegasinsiders.com.

The Seahawks, who are coached by Pete Carroll, are led offensively by quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson, however, will miss the game on Sunday against the Steelers due to a finger injury that he sustained in Week 5 and that means backup quarterback Geno Smith will start in his place. In relief of Wilson in Week 5, Smith completed 10 of his 17 total pass attempts for 131 yards with one touchdown and one interception. His last NFL start came way back in December of 2017 and as a member of the New York Giants.

The Seahawks have two great wide receivers in Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf, and both enter week 6 with 25 receptions each. Lockett has 390 yards receiving and three touchdowns while Metcalf has 383 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

Running back Chris Carson leads the Seahawks in rushing entering Week 6 as he has 232 yards and three touchdowns on his 54 total carries. Carson also has six receptions for 29 yards so far this season. Carson is backed up by running back Alex Collins, who enters Week 6 with 28 carries for 124 yards and a touchdown. Collins also has four catches for 59 yards on the season.

Defensively for the Seahawks entering Week 6, linebacker Bobby Wagner leads the team in total tackles with 58. He also has one of the team’s 10 sacks on the season. Defensive end Darrell Taylor leads the Seahawks in sacks entering Week 6 with four. He also has one of the team’s two forced fumbles on the season. Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs has both interceptions registered by the defense so far this season.

The Seahawks defense has five takeaways on the season, with one of those being a fumble recovery on special teams. They also have 31 total quarterback hits on the season.

All-time, the Steelers and Seahawks have met each other 19 times (including one postseason games), with Seattle winning 10 games and Pittsburgh winning 9 games. The Steelers are 2-2 against the Seahawks under head coach Mike Tomlin, and 2-1 against them at home.

The last time the Steelers and Seahawks played was in Week 2 of the 2019 season. The Seahawks won that game 28-26 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

For his career and including the playoffs, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is 3-2 against the Seahawks and 2-1 at home against them. He has thrown for 1,158 yards and three touchdowns against the Seahawks during his career with four interceptions. One of Roethlisberger’s wins against the Seahawks came in Super Bowl XL.

The Sunday night game between the Steelers and Seahawks will reportedly be shown on NBC Sunday Night Football with Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya on the call.