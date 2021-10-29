Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 8: Eric Ebron Out; Melvin Ingram Doubtful

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released what might be their final official injury report of Week 8 ahead of their Sunday afternoon road game against the Cleveland Browns and the Friday offering shows that one player has been ruled out for that contest and one other is doubtful.

Ruled out for the Sunday game against the Browns after not practicing on Friday was tight end Eric Ebron (hamstring). Ebron surfaced on the team’s injury report on Thursday after being a limited practice participant. He will be inactive on Sunday against the Browns.

Ending the week listed as doubtful for the Steelers was outside linebacker Melvin Ingram (groin), who like Ebron, failed to practice on Friday. There is heavy speculation that Ingram will be traded by Tuesday afternoon. Him being doubtful means he’s very unlikely to play on Sunday.

Practicing fully for the Steelers on Friday were wide receiver Chase Claypool (hamstring), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, hip), tackle Zach Banner and running back Anthony McFarland Jr.. Banner and McFarland have both yet to play in a game this season.

With Ingram unlikely to play on Sunday, look for the Steelers to elevate outside linebacker Taco Charlton from the team’s practice squad on Saturday. The Steelers could decide to also elevate tight end Kevin Rader as well with Ebron now out for Sunday. Regardless of who the player or players are, expect the Steelers to make at least one transaction on Saturday.