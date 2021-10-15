Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 6: Sutton, Washington Seem Ready To Return

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released what might be their final official injury report of Week 6 ahead of their Sunday night home game against the Seattle Seahawks and the Friday offering shows that two players have been ruled out for that contest.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) and defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee) have officially been ruled out for Sundays game against the Seahawks. Smith-Schuster will likely be placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list on Saturday as he had shoulder surgery on Wednesday. Davis, who was limited in practice all three days this week will miss a fifth consecutive game on Sunday.

Practicing fully for the Steelers on Friday were cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (not injury related – personal matter), wide receiver Chase Claypool (hamstring), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (neck), wide receiver James Washington (groin), inside linebacker Devin Bush (groin), cornerback Cameron Sutton (groin), outside linebacker Melvin Ingram (not injury related – resting player), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, hip), and guard Trai Turner (not injury related – resting player). None of those nine players received game status designations on Friday so they all should be able to play on Sunday baring any sort of setbacks.

Of the nine players listed on the injury report that practiced fully on Friday, Sutton and Washington are two that missed the team’s Week 5 game with their respective injuries.