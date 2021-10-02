Steelers Elevate WR Cody White, T Chaz Green From Practice Squad

As expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a few transactions on Saturday ahead of their Week 4 Sunday road game against the Green Bay Packers.

The Steelers announced on Saturday that tackle Chaz Green and wide receiver Cody White have now both been elevated from the team’s practice squad to the Active/Inactive roster. Both will dress Sunday against the Packers.

This is the first time this season that Green has been elevated from the practice squad and he will now back up both tackle spots on Sunday. This means that tackle Joe Haeg should start on Sunday against the Packers at right tackle with tackle Chukwuma Okorafor ruled out for that contest with a concussion.

As for White, who was also elevated to the roster last Saturday from the practice squad for the team’s Week 3 game, will be needed on Sunday due to wide receiver Chase Claypool being unable to play due to a hamstring injury that surfaced this week.

Last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, White caught two passes for 17 yards in the nine total offensive snaps that he played in that contest.

After Sunday’s game, White and Green will revert back to the Steelers practice squad on Monday without having to clear waivers.

This now means that tackle Zach Banner will not be on the 53-man roster on Sunday. Banner, who resumed practicing this past week, remains on the team’s Reserve/Injured list.