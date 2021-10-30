Steelers Elevate OLB Taco Charlton From Practice Squad To Active Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made one transaction ahead of Sunday’s road game against the Cleveland Browns, elevating outside linebacker Taco Charlton to the active/inactive roster from the practice squad. He is expected to dress on Sunday.

Charlton comes up as a replacement for OLB Melvin Ingram, downgraded to out earlier today due to a groin injury. He’s reportedly also asked for a trade due to a lack of playing time. Tuesday at 4 PM/EST is the deadline so this could be Ingram’s final week as a Steeler.

Charlton, a former first round pick drafted ahead of T.J. Watt, was signed to the Steelers’ practice squad on September 21st. He spent 2020 with the Kansas City Chiefs, recording two sacks in seven games.

Charlton or Derrek Tuszka will function as the #3 OLB behind Watt and Alex Highsmith tomorrow. It’s possible both men rotate snaps at EDGE and it’ll be interesting to see if Charlton logs any special teams snaps. He has just 54 career special teams snaps. Of course, Ingram wasn’t playing any on that unit and Tuszka is a four-phase special teamer so Charlton would not be required to take on that role.