Steelers Downgrade OLB Melvin Ingram From Doubtful To Out On Saturday

The Pittsburgh Steelers definitely won’t have outside linebacker Melvin Ingram on Sunday for their Week 8 road game against the Cleveland Browns as he’s now officially been ruled out for that contest on the team’s injury report as of Saturday afternoon.

Ingram, who was previously listed as doubtful for Sunday with a groin injury, failed to practice on Friday after previously being limited on both Wednesday and Friday. It’s not a surprise that Ingram was downgraded to out on Saturday.

Has Ingram played his last game with the Steelers? We’ll see as the outside linebacker could very well wind up being traded by Tuesday’s deadline. Reports started surfacing on Thursday that Ingram wants out of Pittsburgh due to him not liking his role on defense and decreased snap counts.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said on Friday that he has had conversations recently with Ingram but would not disclose how those went. Tomlin would also not address the probability of Ingram being traded by Tuesday evening when asked on Friday during his short press conference.

With Ingram now ruled out for Sunday, look for the Steelers to elevate outside linebacker Taco Charlton from the practice squad to the active/inactive roster later on Saturday.

The Steelers previously ruled out tight end Eric Ebron for Sunday’s game against the Browns due to a hamstring injury.