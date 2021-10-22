Steelers Bye Week: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

It’s the Pittsburgh Steelers’ bye week. And unlike last year, it went as-planned. That’s nice. The Steelers won’t raise your blood pressure and shave three years off your life like they will every other week. Hooray for that. Still, it’s been a busy week on the site recapping Sunday’s win over Seattle while getting you ready for a showdown in Week 8 versus the Cleveland Browns.

Hope you all have a great weekend and hope you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Different set of questions this week since it is the bye. Some AFC North related ones. One division matchup happening this weekend with the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals meet. Who will win that game – Baltimore or Cincinnati?

2 – Will Baker Mayfield play against the Steelers in Week 8?

3 – Over/under 70.5 yards for former Steelers WR Antonio Brown this weekend?

4 – Which Week 7 game have the most combined points? Here’s a link to the Week 7 schedule for reference. And if you think it will be last night’s contest between the Browns and Broncos, then say that one.

5 – Likewise, which Week 7 game will have the fewest combined points? Again, here is the schedule.

Tiebreaker: Name the QB who will throw for the most passing yards this weekend?

Recap of 2021 Week Six Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks 23-20. Steelers Depot respondents voted like it was Troy Polamalu for the Hall of Fame. Over 93.4% picked up a point picking the Steelers to win.

Question 2: Geno Smith threw two interceptions in his only previous start against the Steelers. But that was his rookie season back in 2013 playing for the New York Jets. On Sunday, Geno didn’t throw any interceptions though defenders tipped several passes at the line of scrimmage. He was under 1.5 interceptions earning 65.6% of respondents a point.

Question 3: We learned that Ray-Ray McCloud is the primary backup for JuJu Smith-Schuster in postgame interviews. Plus, the Steelers played 19 snaps using 12 personnel that uses just two wide receivers. So, it’s no surprise that Ray-Ray played more offensive snaps than Cody White. 72.1% of respondents took picked Ray-Ray and got the point.

Question 4: Quandre Diggs failed to intercept a Ben Roethlisberger pass snapping his two-game interception streak . Easy point for the 91.8% of respondents saying no to a Diggs pick.

Question 5: Josh Carney compiles a missed tackles report each week. His report reveals that Terrell Edmunds and Minkah Fitzpatrick combined for six total missed tackles in the first five games. Against the Seahawks, Edmunds and Fitzpatrick combined to double their missed tackles for the season. Yoi. That is well over 2.5 missed tackles . Just 39.4% of respondents got this question correct. 15 respondents missed winning the weekly bonus by taking the under instead of the over on this question.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? Geno Smith O/U 1.5 INTs More Off Snaps Ray-Ray or Cody Quandre Diggs INT? Edmunds/Minkah O/U 2.5 Misses SD Consensus YES UNDER RAY-RAY NO UNDER Correct Answers YES UNDER RAY-RAY NO OVER

Steelers Depot respondents collectively answered four of five questions correctly. Terrell Edmunds and Minkah Fitzpatrick missing over 2.5 tackles the one stumper.

Another Steelers win in the books. This week’s pot is a spicy $75 thanks to Douglas Prostorog and yours truly kicking their winnings back into the kitty.

First kudos to the eight respondents sweeping the five questions this week: Will, FlaFan47, Lou Rock, Steel Paul, ValyrianSteelerJedi01, MAK Lives Free, Ken Sterner, and Don S! The last two are first time Friday Night Five Question (FN5Q) respondents! If they keep that up, they both will be on the leaderboard in no time.

The tiebreaker came into play. Steelers Depot contributor Tom Mead tracks the offensive personnel packages the Steelers employ in games. In the first four weeks, the Steelers averaged eight snaps using 12 personnel (1 RB, 2 TE) a game. Steelers Depot staff chart each game recording every snap. The Steelers used 12 personnel a season high 19 times against the Seahawks (a 20th snap in 12 personnel negated by a penalty). MAK Lives Free pegged the tiebreaker and wins this week $75 prize.

MAK, please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email [email protected]) with your PayPal address to receive your winnings.

Folks making their power moves with the weekly bonuses. FlaFan47 back on the leaderboard after a week’s absence. MAK Lives Free (this week’s winner) and ValyrianSteelerJedi01 also made big jumps on the board. Four folks fell off this week. But Lou Rock made a double power move with two weekly bonuses in a row. He’s now nipping on the tailfin of GhotiFish who’s held first place for six straight weeks.

Remember, the contest goes on even on a Bye week . We typically get a big drop-off. Don’t be the one to lose your place!

Answer the FN5Q every week for a chance for the weekly prize and an opportunity for the end of season prizes. Next week it’s a $25 pot to the winner.

2021 Regular Season leaderboard after week 6:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE GhotiFish 38 First Lou Rock 37 Second +2 ManRayX 34 Third -1 MAK Lives Free 32 Fourth +15 Beaver Falls Hosiery 31 Fifth (tie) -2 Dave 31 Fifth (tie) -1 Jesse Logue 31 Fifth (tie) -1 Andy N 31 Fifth (tie) -1 RMSteeler 30 Ninth (tie) -5 wa_steel 30 Ninth (tie) Slim Stew 30 Ninth (tie) Mike Bianchi 30 Ninth (tie) Anna Lammers 29 13th (tie) -1 ImMikeD 29 13th (tie) -1 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 29 13th (tie) +16 Douglas Prostorog 28 16th (tie) -4 Lucky Beagle 28 16th (tie) -4 Agustin-ARG 28 16th (tie) Ratsotex 28 16th (tie) Pghomer 27 20th (tie) -4 *FlaFan47 27 20th (tie) +20 Steely McBeam 25 22nd (tie) -3 Deep_derp 25 22nd (tie) -1 Jason W 25 22nd (tie) -1 Steven Small 24 25th (tie) -4 Wes Lee 24 25th (tie) -1 B&G 24 25th (tie) -1 DirtDawg1964 24 25th (tie) -1 hoptown 24 25th (tie) -1 PaeperCup 23 30th (tie) -1 Buckeye Steel 23 30th (tie) -1

*New to leaderboard

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments or you can always send me a twitter DM @subBurgher or Instagram username quarternelson.