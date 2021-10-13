Seahawks Wednesday Injury Report Week 6: Seven Players Sidelined Including Carson, Wagner

The Seattle Seahawks have now released their first official injury report of week 6 ahead of their Sunday night road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Wednesday offering shows that seven players sat out practice earlier in the day.

Not practicing for the Seahawks on Wednesday were tackle Duane Brown (not injury related), guard Gabe Jackson (not injury related), guard Damien Lewis (illness), running back Chris Carson (neck), outside linebacker Carlos Dunlap II (not injury related), inside linebacker Bobby Wagner (knee) and quarterback Russell Wilson (right finger).

Wilson will not play on Sunday night against the Steelers after recently undergoing surgery on his injured finger and he might be placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list by Saturday night. It will be interesting to see if Carson is ready to play on Sunday night against the Steelers as he missed the team’s Week 5 game with his neck injury. Wagner is the Seahawks leading tackler and defensive leader so it will be interesting to watch his practice participation levels the rest of this week.

Limited in practice for the Seahawks on Wednesday center Kyle Fuller (illness), wide receiver Penny Hart (knee), defensive end Darrell Taylor (ankle), and wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (foot). All four players will likely be fine to play on Sunday night against the Steelers.