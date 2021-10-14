Seahawks Thursday Injury Report Week 6: RB Chris Carson, WR D.K. Metcalf Sidelined

The Seattle Seahawks have now released their second official injury report of week 6 ahead of their Sunday night road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Thursday offering shows that two key offensive players failed to practice earlier in the day.

Not practicing on Thursday for the Seahawks were running back Chris Carson (neck) and wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (foot/ankle). That’s two days in a row that Carson has failed to practice this week so there’s a good chance he misses the Sunday night game against the Steelers after being sidelined in Week 5 as well. As For Metcalf, he went the wrong direction on Thursday as he was listed as a limited practice participant on the Seahawks Wednesday injury report.

Listed as limited practice participants on Thursday for the Seahawks were guard Damien Lewis (illness), inside linebacker Bobby Wagner (knee), quarterback Russell Wilson (right finger) wide receiver Penny Hart (knee), defensive end Darrell Taylor (ankle), and tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (biceps).

Wilson will not play on Sunday against the Steelers despite being a limited practice participant on Thursday. There’s a good chance he winds up being placed on the Reserve/Injured list by Saturday night. It’s worth noting that Ogbuehi was a new addition to the injury report on Thursday.

Practicing fully for the Seahawks on Thursday were center Kyle Fuller (illness), tackle Duane Brown (not injury related – resting player), outside linebacker Carlos Dunlap (not injury related – resting player) guard Gabe Jackson (not injury related – resting player). Brown, Dunlap, and Jackson have all essentially been removed from the Seahawks injury report.