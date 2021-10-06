Roethlisberger Believes Offense Is Making Strides

Through four games in the 2021 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers rank 28th in points per game at 16.8 and 27th in total yards per game at 301.8. Sitting last in the AFC North, it’s clear things need to change and change fast offensively.

Sunday wasn’t much better, as the Steelers put up just 17 points against the Packers. In Wednesday’s press conference, Ben Roethlisberger highlighted the offense, in spite of those numbers, is making progress.

”We started running the ball a little better last week. I think that was encouraging,” Roethlisberger told reporters via the team website. “In terms of running the ball and the quote-unquote splash plays in a run game, I think that’s starting to show hopefully a little more.”

Roethlisberger’s comments echo a bit of what Tomlin said Tuesday. Tomlin was pleased with the progress the running game made Sunday. While Najee Harris and company did do better, Roethlisberger was encouraged by the passing game as well.

”I think the passing game showed some [signs]. Went down the field and scored opening drive, hit a deep ball.”

To the blind eye, the Steelers offense seemingly hasn’t made any strides, if any. Roethlisberger does raise a good point though in mentioning the deep ball to Diontae Johnson. The 45-yard touchdown was the second-longest pass play of the season for the Steelers.

That touchdown also occurred on the opening drive, something that hasn’t happened since Week 7 of the 2020 season against the Titans.

Despite this, the results still aren’t all there for the Steelers and Roethlisberger recognizes that inconsistency.

“Just still missing a couple of things here and there.”

While some may not agree, the Steelers offense did do some things better against the Packers. The running game established some sort of that consistency with Harris averaging 4.1 yards per carry. The deep ball to Johnson was encouraging as well and hopefully the Steelers get deep-ball threat Chase Claypool back soon.

Coming up against the Broncos will certainly be a test to see if the offense truly has made any strides. The Broncos defense allows the fourth-fewest yards per game at 267.8 and just the second-fewest points per game at 12.3.