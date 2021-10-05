Report: Steelers Attempted To Claim DT Khalil Davis Off Waivers From Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived defensive tackle Khalil Davis over the weekend and the Indianapolis Colts ended up claiming the Nebraska product off waivers on Monday. Why is that news? Because the Pittsburgh Steelers also attempted to claim Davis off waivers along with the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

I’m not surprised one bit that the Steelers attempted to claim Davis off waivers and I hinted a few days ago that such a thing could possibly happen. Davis, by the way, is the twin brother of Steelers defensive tackle Carlos Davis, who is currently dealing with a knee injury that has had him sidelined since Week 1.

The Colts had top priority, but Khalil Davis was indeed very close to joining his twin brother Carlos on the Steelers, Yates reports.

The Steelers would have likely waived defensive tackle Henry Mondeaux had they successfully claimed Khalil Davis. Had Mondeaux then cleared waivers, he would have likely circled back around to the Steelers practice squad.

The Steelers did, however, add another defensive tackle to their practice squad on Monday as they signed Eli Ankou.

If Khalil Davis does not stick with the Colts, look for the Steelers to make another attempt to claim him off waivers.