Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley Is Having Season-Ending Ankle Surgery

The Baltimore Ravens currently lead the AFC North division with a 5-1 record entering Week 7 but they’ll now play the rest of their 2021 season without starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley, as he’s now been placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list.

Stanley is having ankle surgery on Tuesday from Dr. Robert Anderson with the hope he can be fully healthy for the 2022 season. He only managed to play in one game so far this season.

“This is not what I wanted or expected when coming into the season,” Stanley said in a Tuesday statement. “Throughout the last year, I did everything I could to be 100% healthy so I could be out there playing for our team and city. As a competitor, I have a mindset of sacrificing my body for my brothers and my team to reach our goals. At this point in time, my ankle isn’t where it should be.

“This is the best decision not only for my health, but also for the team long term. I look forward to supporting my team from the sideline this season and coming back fully healthy in 2022.”

Stanley originally hurt his ankle against the Steelers in 2020 and that injury resulted in him missing the remainder of the season.

With Stanley now out for the season, former Pittsburgh Steelers left tackle Alejandro Villanueva will continue to start in his place. Villanueva, who started the season as the Ravens starting right tackle, has played somewhat better since moving over to left tackle, his more natural position.

The Steelers won’t face the Ravens until Week 13 and that will be the first two meetings between the two teams this season. In Week 7, the Ravens will play the Cincinnati Bengals at home.