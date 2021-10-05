Raiders Vs. Chargers Week 4 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 4 of the 2021 NFL regular season will come to a close Monday night with the Los Angeles Chargers hosting the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium.

As usual, I invite all of yinz to chat about this game in the comment section below this post. I will have a Twitter feed going that will include news from the game along with video highlights throughout the night.

Have a great Monday night and thank you for stopping by the site.

Raiders Inactives: OT Jackson Barton, TE Nick Bowers, DE Malcolm Koonce, DT Damion Square

Chargers Inactives: CB Chris Harris, OT Brenden Jaimes, RB Joshua Kelley, TE Tre’ McKitty, QB Easton Stick

A Twitter List by Steelersdepot